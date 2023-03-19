UrduPoint.com

Kinghorn Hat-trick Sees Scotland Condemn Italy To Six Nations Whitewash

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2023 | 12:01 AM

Kinghorn hat-trick sees Scotland condemn Italy to Six Nations whitewash

Edinburgh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Blair Kinghorn scored a hat-trick of tries as Scotland defeated Italy 26-14 at Murrayfield on Saturday after surviving an Azzurri fightback.

Victory on the last day of the tournament all but assured Scotland of a third-place finish after wins over England and Wales were followed by losses to title contenders France and Ireland.

But this result meant a luckless Italy had lost all five of their matches this Six Nations despite flashes of brilliance in attack, with the Azzurri having now won just one of their last 42 fixtures in the Championship.

"When you win a Test match it's always a good feeling," Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie told the BBC.

"Italy have deserved more from this tournament, they've played a lot of good rugby and they put us under huge amounts of pressure. I'm delighted we won that." The back-row forward, turning to Kinghorn, added: "Blair did really well, he's been brilliant all week. He's been brilliant throughout the tournament. You've seen that when he's come off the bench for us. He's brought impact and tempo." Scotland led 19-6 early in the second half before Italy reduced the deficit to five points.

But an Italy knock-on near the posts in the last minute gave Scotland a scrum from which they counter-attacked with Kinghorn, starting at fly-half in place of the injured Finn Russell, sprinting away to complete his treble.

Scotland, also without full-back Stuart Hogg because of injury, fell behind to a Tommaso Allan penalty after Italy squandered a potential try following Juan Ignacio Brex's poor pass in front of Simone Gesi.

But the hosts hit back with a remarkable try in the 13th minute.

Huw Jones powered through midfield and rounded Alessandro Fusco before firing a flat pass out to Duhan van der Merwe.

The giant Scotland wing then surged forward before leaping over the try-line and somehow, while still airborne, grounding the ball before his feet crashed into touch as he evaded the challenge of fly-half Paolo Garbisi.

Kinghorn failed to convert the acrobatic try and Italy led 6-5 when Allan landed his second penalty soon afterwards.

But the match swung back in Scotland's favour when they scored a second try moments after Italy were reduced to14 men after prop Danilo Fischetti was sent to the sin-bin.

Scrum-half Ben White found Kinghorn and the No 10, with centre Sione Tuipulotu's clever dummy run distracting the Italy defence, stepped off his left foot to score a try.

Kinghorn converted his own effort and Scotland led 12-6 -- the half-time score.

And that advantage was extended to 13 points early in the second half when Kinghorn grabbed his second try.

Patient phase play by Scotland's forwards eventually sapped the energy out of Italy's committed defence, with White's pass to Kinghorn allowing the stand-off to stretch over the line for a try her also converted.

But from 19-6 behind, Italy rallied to set up a tense finish.

Garbisi exploited the space behind Scotland wing Kyle Steyn with an excellently weighted grubber kick chased down by full-back Allan -- the son of a Scottish father and Italian mother -- for an unconverted try.

But Garbisi was on target with a penalty to leave Scotland just five points ahead with 10 minutes left before Kinghorn broke Italian hearts with a bonus-point try.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Attack Poor France Van Wales Ireland Italy Turkish Lira All From

Recent Stories

US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set ..

US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set to establish 'sister state' r ..

7 minutes ago
 McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengea ..

McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengeance' Over Possible Trump Arres ..

5 minutes ago
 Nigeria local elections underway in shadow of cont ..

Nigeria local elections underway in shadow of contested vote

5 minutes ago
 Erdogan and Egypt's Sisi to meet: Turkish minister ..

Erdogan and Egypt's Sisi to meet: Turkish minister

5 minutes ago
 Turkey's Erdogan says Ukraine grain deal extended

Turkey's Erdogan says Ukraine grain deal extended

5 minutes ago
 Imran's movement 'Jail Bharo' converted into 'Jail ..

Imran's movement 'Jail Bharo' converted into 'Jail Se Bacho': Rana Sana Ullah

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.