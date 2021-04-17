UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ko Birdies 18 For One-shot Lead At LPGA Lotte Championship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 10:30 AM

Ko birdies 18 for one-shot lead at LPGA Lotte Championship

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Former world number one Lydia Ko fired seven birdies in a seven-under par 65 on Friday to take a one-stroke lead over Nelly Korda heading into the final round of the LPGA Lotte Championship.

New Zealand's Ko, trying to end a three-year victory drought, capped her round at Kapolei Golf Club in Oahu, Hawaii, with back-to-back birdies to post a 54-hole total of 21-under 195.

Korda, who started the day five shots behind overnight leader Yuka Saso and three behind Ko, had 10 birdies in her nine-under par 63 for a 20-under total of 196.

Saso, a 19-year-old from the Philippines seeking a first LPGA title after two wins on the Japan LPGA, got off to a rocky start playing alongside Ko in the final group.

But she steadied herself to post a one-under 71 that left her alone in third on 17-under 199. Ireland's Leona Maguire was a further stroke back buoyed by an eagle at the par-four 15th in a 65 that put her at 200.

"I obviously didn't go on a flying start compared to the two days before today," said Ko, who nevertheless found herself tied for the lead after a birdie at the first, where Saso opened with a bogey.

Ko added a birdie at the seventh to make the turn two-under for the day, then grabbed back-to-back birdies at 14 and 15 before her closing brace.

"I stayed patient," said Ko, who got up and down for birdie from a greenside bunker at the par-five 14th. She was short of the green at the par-five 17th but got up and down for birdie before rapping in a long birdie putt at the last.

"I felt like I had a few good looks at birdies that just didn't drop," she said. "When it's that kind of day I think you just have to be committed and do a good job with the next one and not get too carried away about what else is happening." That what else included Korda, who had six birdies on the front nine to make the turn with a one-stroke lead.

After her lone bogey of the day, the American added four more birdies, her birdie-birdie finish briefly giving her the clubhouse lead.

"I was just really consistent off the tee, hit it really close today," Korda said. "I had a couple of tap-ins, which is nice.

"I hit every green on the front nine. I just feel really solid with the putter and my whole game." Saso, who had held the halfway lead after two rounds of 64, bogeyed three of her first five holes and four of the first eight.

Three birdies on the front nine kept her in the hunt, and she added birdies at 14 and 17 to notch an under par round.

"I just stuck to my plan," she said, "have fun and learn every day."

Related Topics

World Drought Job Nice Lead Eagle Ireland Japan Philippines Post From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 April 2021

18 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Anwar Gargash leads UAE delegation to quartet mini ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed calls Prince Charles, expresses ..

9 hours ago

President of International Federation of Asian and ..

10 hours ago

Emirates Gold Bullion Committee reviews fresh step ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.