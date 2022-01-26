UrduPoint.com

Koto Hydropower Project Nearing Completion

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Koto hydropower project nearing completion

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :As another step towards clean and green energy, the 40.8 MW Koto Hydropower Project in Timergara, Lower Dir has entered the final phase of its completion.

"More than 95% of the work has been completed; its heavy machinery is being installed," said an official of the project.

Sichuan-Sarwar-Silian-Chongqing Luyang (JV) is the contractor of the project, which will export 205 GWH energy annually, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

The construction was commenced in February 2015 while the original project completion date was February 2019.

However, due to Covid-19 and some security issues the project did not completed timely.

"The project will be completed before mid-2022," according to the official who appreciated the "skills and dedications" of Chinese workers executing the project.

The project will add to the power potential available in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on sustainable basis and will provide cheaper, renewable, environment friendly and most needed power.

Koto Hydropower project is highly beneficial due to less unit cost and will help in saving foreign exchange on import of thermal fuels.

