KP Declares 2025 As ‘Year Of Tirich Mir’
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 02:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared the year 2025 as the ‘Year of Tirich Mir’ to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the first successful ascent of Tirich Mir in 1950.
In this regard, a Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated through various activities, including trekking to the base camp and summit expeditions, said a notification issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority KPCTA.
In line with the approval of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and in accordance with the mandate granted to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, for the imposition of tourism levy, the competent authority has announced a waiver of the Mountaineering Royalty Fee for all high-altitude peaks in the Hindukush Range within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a period of two years (2025-26) as part of the celebrations.
APP/aqk
