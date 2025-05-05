KP minister inaugurates three-day cultural & traditional sports festival

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) On the directives of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a vibrant three-days long cultural and traditional sports festival titled “Buner Gul Da Numair 2025” is successfully underway in District Buner.

The event is being organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports and Youth Affairs Department in collaboration with the District Administration Buner.

This colorful festival features an exciting array of local cultural expressions, traditional games, music performances, poetry recitals, a food court, fireworks and other recreational activities. The festival not only offers healthy entertainment for the youth but also highlights the rich cultural heritage of the region.

The grand opening ceremony took place at Government Degree College, Dagar Buner, in the evening, where PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jihan formally inaugurated the event.

The ceremony was attended by Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Deputy Commissioner Buner Kashif Qayum, senior government officials, community elders, media representatives, elected councilors, PTI workers and citizens from all walks of life.

The audience enjoyed a variety of performances, including a dazzling fireworks display, a music show, martial arts demonstrations, a flag parade by athletes and soulful Sufi music.Traditional games and sports competitions were the highlight of the event, captivating the attention of attendees.

During the inaugural ceremony,in his address, Provincial Minister Syed Fakhar Jehan shared that, for the first time in Buner, a special Meena Bazaar (women’s fair) has been arranged to encourage female participation.

He also announced that the provincial cabinet has decided to open Elementary education Department’s sports grounds for public use in the evening hours through a memorandum of understanding with the Sports and Youth Affairs Department.

He emphasized that “Buner Gul Da Numair” is more than a festival—it is a reflection of our cultural identity and a living testament to the enduring spirit of our traditions.

He added that enthusiastic participation of the local community underlines the deep-rooted significance of these cultural practices. Events like these promote cultural harmony, support local talent, raise awareness among youth and strengthen collective identity and tourism in the region.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan praised the provincial government’s initiative in organizing such events at the regional level, stating that these positive activities provide much-needed recreational opportunities for youth while also promoting local sports, culture and traditional practices.

Local residents have welcomed the festival, expressing appreciation for the three-day event as a source of joy, motivation and new opportunities for young people. Under the leadership of Provincial Minister Syed Fakhar Jihan, the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs remains committed to organizing more such events to support the development and well-being of the province’s youth and athletes.

Buner Gul Da Numair 2025 will continue until May 6, 2025. Notably, separate competitions are being held for men and women to ensure inclusive participation.

The men's events are being conducted at Government Degree College Dagar Buner, while the women's competitions are taking place at Government Hashim Sar Girls Degree College Buner.

APP/aqk