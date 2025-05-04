Civil Society Role Vital For Combating Terrorism
Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2025 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) In the modern warfare and presence of sophisticated weaponry and communication modes, terrorism has emerged as the most lethal threat to integrity of countries and safety of their people.
It is not a threat to countries and regions but globally and demands a multidimensional role of political governments, security institutions and civil society to eliminate this scourge in all its forms and manifestations.
Therefore, the dream of achieving durable peace cannot be materialized unless and until all the relevant stakeholders make collective efforts in defeating terrorism that is threatening our social fabric.
“Terrorism is a known unlawful act of using force or violence to intimidate or coerce a government or people and damage national fabric for furthering the agenda of destabilization,” said Prof. Dr Jamil Khan, Director Centre of Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Peshawar.
Terming complete elimination of terrorism a complex riddle, he said, “it requires a comprehensive response of civil society, academics, religious scholars, media and other stakeholders.”
He said, traditionally the states are thought to be on the forefront to curb terrorism but in modern age it is increasingly recognized that not the governments alone but other segments also have a key role to play in eliminating terrorism.
“Besides actions of security forces, the role of civil society can also be a way forward to address the causes of terrorism like radicalism, illiteracy and socioeconomic imbalances,” he said. “As civil society components largely operate independently and flexibly, they can better engage communities for forging unity against inimical forces.”
He said constructive role of civil society can also play role in upbringing a generation that dislikes terrorism and when reaching adolescent, this generation will have a clear vision about terrorism and avoid falling into hands of terrorists.
“A gradual process of countering radicalization, negativity and pessimist thinking through community engagements and promoting counter-narratives, can definitely have positive results,” Dr Jamil said.
He said social media had badly affected ‘hujra culture’ in KP. “Today our youth is more influenced by social media than the saner voices of their elders as they spend lesser time with them.
“If properly integrated, our civil society, ulema, teachers and parents can collectively encourage community resilience against extremist ideologies by building trust between state and citizens,” he said.
Highlighting importance of community engagement, Ashfaq Khan, Deputy Commissioner Kurram said that after peace jirga on January 1, 2025, over 979 bunkers were demolished and weapons surrendered with the cooperation of both parties.
The surrendered weapons include RPG-7s, 12.7 mm machine guns, 10-inch missile launchers, 82 mm mortars and other heavy weapons and ammunition and explosives.
“Tribal leaders, maliks, chieftains and religious leaders of all sects in Kurram have guaranteed peace in their respective areas at January 1, 2025 peace jirga and reiterated strict action against violators,” he said.
Additionally, he said, recruitment of youth in Road Protection Force for Kurram has started and so far 200 individuals have been recruited to protect Parachinar-Peshawar, Thall-Sadda and other link roads.
Ikhtair Wali, Prime Minister’s coordinator for Information and KP Affairs said that sensitization of masses against terrorism had started prevailing in Khyber Pakthunkhwa after deadly terrorist attack on APS Peshawar in December 2016.
He said the then PMLN Govt led by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had united the entire nation against terrorism and formulated an inclusive National Action Plan that helped in fighting terrorism.
Under the project of countering and prevention of terrorism in Pakistan, he said, a series of orientation workshops and seminars were held to integrate community-based organizations, academia and public sector bodies in efforts to counter terrorism.
“This initiative was aimed to work closely with National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) especially in rolling out a range of community-driven activities to promote peace, tolerance and social cohesion,” Wali said.
He also mentioned to the Prime Minister’s youth program and said, initiatives like providing free laptops, scholarship and vocational education to engage youth in constructive activities, are appreciable.
“Such steps would encourage youth to participate in constructive activities and counter extremist elements,” he said.
Meanwhile, the elders of Tank and DI Khan districts during a meeting with Lt Gen Umar Ahmad Bukhari, Corps Commander Peshawar recently assured full support and cooperation in fight against terrorism.
The elders’ representative jirga praised the role of Pakistan Army in fight against terrorism and their matchless sacrifices for protection of the motherland. They also reiterated their strong commitment and support to security forces in their fight against Fitnatul Khawarij.
The Corps Commander on this occasion reiterated that Pakistan Army would ensure peace, stability and play a key role in development and progress of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.
He said that intelligence based operations continue against Fitnatul Khawarij and miscreants and warned that inimical forces have no other option but to surrender and lay down weapons.
The tribal elders and local people assured their full support for fight against terrorism and restoration of peace and security in restive areas and across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
As the civil society, academia, religious scholars and local elders of any area are always important, their integration and a broader role can go a long way in thwarting terrorism and extremism.
APP/fam/maz (APP Feature Service)
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Civil society role vital for combating terrorism2 minutes ago
-
Beggary turning into a growing nuisance12 minutes ago
-
NAPA's Aawaaz Audio Theater plays launched3 days ago
-
Crowded yet calm: Capital’s parks need more than visitors7 days ago
-
Art Exhibition of Renowned Artist Shazia Nadeem inaugurated at ACP8 days ago
-
Tribute to Legendary Psychiatrist & Humanitarian Dr. Haroon Ahmed" at ACP10 days ago
-
French artist Clément Visage's Hypnotic Electro Pop Musical Concert enthralled the audience at ACP11 days ago
-
GB welcoming another Juyline Spring14 days ago
-
Margalla Hills - An abode to variety habitat14 days ago
-
From Lyallpur to Faisalabad – A Historic Perspective14 days ago
-
Punjab Culture Day celebrated with traditional zeal across province20 days ago
-
Early cotton sowing shows promising progress21 days ago