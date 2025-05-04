Civil society role vital for combating terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) In the modern warfare and presence of sophisticated weaponry and communication modes, terrorism has emerged as the most lethal threat to integrity of countries and safety of their people.

It is not a threat to countries and regions but globally and demands a multidimensional role of political governments, security institutions and civil society to eliminate this scourge in all its forms and manifestations.

Therefore, the dream of achieving durable peace cannot be materialized unless and until all the relevant stakeholders make collective efforts in defeating terrorism that is threatening our social fabric.

“Terrorism is a known unlawful act of using force or violence to intimidate or coerce a government or people and damage national fabric for furthering the agenda of destabilization,” said Prof. Dr Jamil Khan, Director Centre of Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Peshawar.

Terming complete elimination of terrorism a complex riddle, he said, “it requires a comprehensive response of civil society, academics, religious scholars, media and other stakeholders.”

He said, traditionally the states are thought to be on the forefront to curb terrorism but in modern age it is increasingly recognized that not the governments alone but other segments also have a key role to play in eliminating terrorism.

“Besides actions of security forces, the role of civil society can also be a way forward to address the causes of terrorism like radicalism, illiteracy and socioeconomic imbalances,” he said. “As civil society components largely operate independently and flexibly, they can better engage communities for forging unity against inimical forces.”

He said constructive role of civil society can also play role in upbringing a generation that dislikes terrorism and when reaching adolescent, this generation will have a clear vision about terrorism and avoid falling into hands of terrorists.

“A gradual process of countering radicalization, negativity and pessimist thinking through community engagements and promoting counter-narratives, can definitely have positive results,” Dr Jamil said.

He said social media had badly affected ‘hujra culture’ in KP. “Today our youth is more influenced by social media than the saner voices of their elders as they spend lesser time with them.

“If properly integrated, our civil society, ulema, teachers and parents can collectively encourage community resilience against extremist ideologies by building trust between state and citizens,” he said.

Highlighting importance of community engagement, Ashfaq Khan, Deputy Commissioner Kurram said that after peace jirga on January 1, 2025, over 979 bunkers were demolished and weapons surrendered with the cooperation of both parties.

The surrendered weapons include RPG-7s, 12.7 mm machine guns, 10-inch missile launchers, 82 mm mortars and other heavy weapons and ammunition and explosives.

“Tribal leaders, maliks, chieftains and religious leaders of all sects in Kurram have guaranteed peace in their respective areas at January 1, 2025 peace jirga and reiterated strict action against violators,” he said.

Additionally, he said, recruitment of youth in Road Protection Force for Kurram has started and so far 200 individuals have been recruited to protect Parachinar-Peshawar, Thall-Sadda and other link roads.

Ikhtair Wali, Prime Minister’s coordinator for Information and KP Affairs said that sensitization of masses against terrorism had started prevailing in Khyber Pakthunkhwa after deadly terrorist attack on APS Peshawar in December 2016.

He said the then PMLN Govt led by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had united the entire nation against terrorism and formulated an inclusive National Action Plan that helped in fighting terrorism.

Under the project of countering and prevention of terrorism in Pakistan, he said, a series of orientation workshops and seminars were held to integrate community-based organizations, academia and public sector bodies in efforts to counter terrorism.

“This initiative was aimed to work closely with National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) especially in rolling out a range of community-driven activities to promote peace, tolerance and social cohesion,” Wali said.

He also mentioned to the Prime Minister’s youth program and said, initiatives like providing free laptops, scholarship and vocational education to engage youth in constructive activities, are appreciable.

“Such steps would encourage youth to participate in constructive activities and counter extremist elements,” he said.

Meanwhile, the elders of Tank and DI Khan districts during a meeting with Lt Gen Umar Ahmad Bukhari, Corps Commander Peshawar recently assured full support and cooperation in fight against terrorism.

The elders’ representative jirga praised the role of Pakistan Army in fight against terrorism and their matchless sacrifices for protection of the motherland. They also reiterated their strong commitment and support to security forces in their fight against Fitnatul Khawarij.

The Corps Commander on this occasion reiterated that Pakistan Army would ensure peace, stability and play a key role in development and progress of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

He said that intelligence based operations continue against Fitnatul Khawarij and miscreants and warned that inimical forces have no other option but to surrender and lay down weapons.

The tribal elders and local people assured their full support for fight against terrorism and restoration of peace and security in restive areas and across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As the civil society, academia, religious scholars and local elders of any area are always important, their integration and a broader role can go a long way in thwarting terrorism and extremism.

APP/fam/maz (APP Feature Service)