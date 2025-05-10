Open Menu

Renowned Actor Mustafa Qureshi Announces Cancellation Of His Birthday Celebration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2025 | 06:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Legendary and esteemed actor of Pakistan's film industry, Mustafa Qureshi, on Saturday announced the cancellation of his 88th birthday celebration, scheduled to be held at the Karachi Press Club and organized by the Film and tv Journalists Association on Sunday (May 11).

In a statement, Qureshi expressed gratitude to the Association and Press Club members for planning the cake-cutting ceremony.

However, considering the current state of the country, where innocent civilians and children are being martyred due to Indian aggression, Qureshi stated that the nation's priorities should lie elsewhere. He requested his fans worldwide, particularly in Pakistan, Europe, the Gulf, and Eastern Punjab, to send messages saying "Happy Pakistan" instead of "Happy Birthday," emphasizing that Pakistan's well-being is paramount.

