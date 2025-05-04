Beggary turning into a growing nuisance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Amidst repeated action against beggars by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, the city continues to witness a rise in beggars’ number at its streets, markets and traffic intersections.

In most of areas of main city and housing societies in the suburbs, they are seen in abundance with scores among them are permanent and professional seeming like to be part of a nexus operating in the city.

Some residents have pointed out that many of these permanent beggars are travelled to designated places daily in the morning and picked up in the evening by their masters after day long begging in these areas.

Particularly busy areas like F-6, F-7, F-10 Markaz, capital’s main traffic signals and housing societies along Islamabad Expressway including PWD, Police Foundation and Pakistan Town commercial areas have witnessed a surge in beggars including women and children, soliciting money from commuters and shoppers.

Expressing concerns on prevailing situation, the residents have demanded strict enforcement of anti-begging laws, arguing that unchecked beggary not only tarnishes Islamabad’s reputation but also resulting in petty crimes.

They are also perturbed on re-emergence of beggars groups after a couple of days of action by ICT administration who occasionally launch operation against these beggars, nab them and put behind the bars.

But, this practice could not prove to be a permanent solution to this menace as there are also reports that many rag pickers conduct recce in different areas during the day that leads to theft and robbery after sunset.

Citizens in many localities have expressed frustration over frequent encounters with organized groups of beggars as well as the crimes like snatching or plundering valuables and breaking into houses, also threatening human lives.

"Once regarded as one of the most orderly and serene cities in South Asia, Islamabad is now grappling with a persistent and increasingly visible challenge of beggary," remarked a businessman, Saleem Khan.

"From traffic signals to bustling markets, the city’s thoroughfares are teeming with individuals with many of them seeming like part of organized groups or an unseen nexus operating in the city,” Saleem Khan said. “Some of them aggressively seek alms and when refused either they abuse you or scratch your vehicles and run away.”

Since they are professional engaged in this notorious practice for years, they have numerous techniques to allure people.

"Their techniques range from sympathetic women holding infants, children selling flowers, some knocking windows of your car and some elderly begging for medical treatment or marriage of their daughters,” said Aiman Baig, a working woman.

“Some among them are too sticky and arrogant and also pass derogatory remarks when refused alms.”

She said, whether it is intersection at Aabpara, traffic-laden Jinnah Avenue or other areas in the city, you can find them everywhere.

Amina Rafeeq, a local resident describes it as very uncomfortable and says, “even if you desire to help someone needy, you cannot ascertain who is genuinely deserving and who belongs to a nexus.”

She mentioned to beggars approaching her children for money on their way to school. “Although it is heartbreaking to see people in such a state yet the same time we fear if they could be part of a criminals group.”

As citizens daily confront them, the situation does not go unattended with the administration off and on tracking down these beggars.

"We are aware of this issue. Operations are being conducted regularly to remove professional beggars," said an official of Islamabad Police. “Besides putting them behind the bars, we also counsel them, provide shelter and food and also impart vocational training so they can learn to earn their living.”

"But, this is a multi-layered challenge as many of these individuals are brought into the city by organized networks,” he said. “They are dropped at key points early in the morning and picked up later. This a lucrative business for some networks.”

Although he mentioned to initiatives for rehabilitating beggars by equipping them with skills to earn living but fell short of explaining about steps to smash the networks sponsoring beggary."

"We need a comprehensive plan with the support of citizens and NGOs to make a lasting impact and rooting out this menace," the officials said.

The CEO of Dolphin NGO, a civil society organization working on beggars’ rehabilitation has also emphasized multi-faceted approach to address the complex issue of beggary. "We need to address the root causes and extend support and rehabilitation to those in need. It is not just about giving them money; but providing them support for survival.”

Dr Nabeel Mudasir, a sociologist opined that unchecked beggary fosters lawlessness and exploitation, especially of minors and women. “As they tarnish our image and threat social fabric, we need two way strategy; strict action against professional beggars and networks and a stronger welfare system for destitute and those really needing support."

He said punitive measures alone won’t work as to root out beggary, we would also need shelters, vocational training and psychological support for deserving poor. "By working together, the government, citizens and NGOs can help address this issue."

