NAPA's Aawaaz Audio Theater Plays Launched
Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2025 | 09:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The National academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) in collaboration with the Queen Mary University of London, the British Council, and the English Speaking Union of Pakistan launched three audio plays in a seminar held in London on Thursday.
According to a press release issued by NAPA, The plays have been written and directed by three Pakistani artistes, Vajdan Shah, Samina Seher, and Saad Hashim in Karachi, and their launching was held in the Queen Mary University's campus in London.
NAPA's Head of Theater Arts Afreen Seher was the artistic director for the plays. The seminar was moderated by Prof Paul Heritage of the Queen Mary University.
