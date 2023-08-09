KSrelief distributes 16 tons of food aid in Sudan

(@FahadShabbir)

SUDAN, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) is continuing its efforts to distribute food aid in the Republic of Sudan as part of its initiative to support food security in Sudan for the year 2023.

Recently, on Sunday, a total of 16 tons of food baskets were distributed in Shendi, River Nile State, benefitting 2,891 individuals from displaced groups.

This assistance is a crucial part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's humanitarian aid to Sudan, facilitated by KSrelief, with the goal of alleviating the suffering of needy individuals in the region.