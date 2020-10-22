UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Landslide Kills 11 Miners In Indonesia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 10:00 AM

Landslide kills 11 miners in Indonesia

Muara Enim, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :A landslide sparked by heavy rains has killed 11 miners in Indonesia, authorities said Thursday, marking the latest in a string of deadly mining accidents across the Southeast Asian archipelago.

The victims were about 20 metres (65 feet) underground at an unlicensed coal mine near a village in South Sumatra province when the accident happened on Wednesday.

"The ground wasn't firm because heavy rains have hit the area recently," said Ansori, an official with the local disaster mitigation agency, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

"It was also a traditional mining site so safety regulations were generally ignored," he added.

The bodies of all the victims have been recovered, Ansori said.

Unlicensed mines are common across mineral-rich Indonesia and the scene of frequent accidents.

Earlier this year, nine people were killed by a landslide at an abandoned gold mine in West Sumatra province.

Last year, at least 16 people were buried alive when a mine collapsed in North Sulawesi, where five miners were killed a few months earlier in a similar accident.

Related Topics

Accident Indonesia SITE Gold All Asia Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

35 minutes ago

Etisalat Group posts 6 pct growth in Q3 consolidat ..

8 hours ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

10 hours ago

&#039;I’m Very Impressed&#039;- Khabib Nurmagome ..

11 hours ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

10 hours ago

Turkey Will Send Troops to Karabakh If Azerbaijan ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.