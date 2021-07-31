UrduPoint.com

Laos' Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit Record High At 380

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :-- Laos reported another record high of 380 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to the Lao Ministry of Health.

Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under the Lao Ministry of Health Sisavath Soutthaniraxay told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Saturday that the new cases recorded over the past 24 hours included 376 imported cases and four local transmissions.

It was the highest daily caseload since the country's first case was found in March last year, surpassing the previous high of 280 tallied on July 28.

Among the imported cases, 154 were reported in Saravan province, 116 in Savannakhet, 83 in Champasak, nine in Lao capital Vientiane, eight in Khammuan, three each in Luang Namtha and Bolikhamxay.

As of Saturday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Laos reached 6,299 with seven deaths. A total of 3,488 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Laos reported its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 24 last year.

