Late Silva own goal hands Chile victory over Paraguay

(@FahadShabbir)

SANTIAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) --:Goalkeeper Antony Silva scored a late own goal as Chile clinched a dramatic 3-2 home win over Paraguay in their friendly here on Monday.

Paulo Diaz put the hosts ahead in the 25th minute by heading in at the far post after Marcelino Nunez's floating free-kick.

Paraguay equalized through Matias Rojas, who slotted home from close range on his second attempt after his initial effort was blocked by Claudio Bravo.

Rojas then turned provider with a dashing run into the box and precise cross for Gabriel Avalos, whose first-time effort slipped through Bravo's gloves.

Chile were back on level terms in the 76th minute when Diego Valdes' header found Alexis Sanchez, who finished calmly from eight yards.