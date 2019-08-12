Leading West African Singer DJ Arafat Dies In Road Crash
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 09:00 PM
Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :DJ Arafat, an Ivorian singer with a huge following in francophone Africa, has died after a road accident in Abidjan, the state broadcaster RTI said on Monday.
"Death of artist DJ Arafat... today at 8am as a result of a road accident overnight," it tweeted.
According to messages and pictures circulating on social media, he had been driving a motorbike and smashed into a car.
Critically injured, he was taken to an Abidjan hospital, where he later died.
Born in Abidjan in 1986, DJ Arafat -- real name Ange Didier Huon -- was avidly followed in French-speaking western and central African countries.
He issued 11 albums, mainly of "coupe-decale" -- a dance music form combining choppy rhythms with hip-hop-style vocals.
Ivorian Culture Minister Maurice Kouakou Bandaman expressed his condolences and said a tribute would be organised to honour the musician.