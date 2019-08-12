UrduPoint.com
Leading West African Singer DJ Arafat Dies In Road Crash

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :DJ Arafat, an Ivorian singer with a huge following in francophone Africa, has died after a road accident in Abidjan, the state broadcaster RTI said on Monday.

"Death of artist DJ Arafat... today at 8am as a result of a road accident overnight," it tweeted.

According to messages and pictures circulating on social media, he had been driving a motorbike and smashed into a car.

Critically injured, he was taken to an Abidjan hospital, where he later died.

Born in Abidjan in 1986, DJ Arafat -- real name Ange Didier Huon -- was avidly followed in French-speaking western and central African countries.

He issued 11 albums, mainly of "coupe-decale" -- a dance music form combining choppy rhythms with hip-hop-style vocals.

Ivorian Culture Minister Maurice Kouakou Bandaman expressed his condolences and said a tribute would be organised to honour the musician.

