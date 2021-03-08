UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Block Roads To Protest Currency Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 02:20 PM

Lebanese block roads to protest currency crisis

Beirut, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Demonstrators blocked key roads across Lebanon on Monday in protest at the country's political paralysis after the Lebanese pound hit record lows on the black market.

Black smoke billowed up from overturned rubbish dumpsters and tyres set ablaze by protesters at various entrances to Beirut from the early morning.

Lebanon is in the grips of its worst economic crisis in decades, compounded by the coronavirus pandemic.

The value of the Lebanese pound has plunged by more than 80 percent, sending pricing soaring, and more than half the population are living below the poverty line.

"We've closed off all the roads today to tell everyone: It's over, we have nothing left to lose. We've even lost our dignity," said Pascale Nohra, a protester blocking the northern road into Beirut.

She said it was time to revive the mass cross-sectarian protests of late 2019 against the political class.

"We want everybody to show solidarity and come out on the street to demand their rights. The economic crisis touches all Lebanese and religious sects," said the former worker in real estate.

"We need to return to the streets and revive our revolution," she said.

The value of the local Currency has hovered at an all-time high of nearly 11,000 Pounds to the greenback on the black market in recent days, even though the official exchange rate remains 1,507.

Lebanese fear the government will soon lift food subsidies, and footage has circulated of fighting over cheaper, subsidised baby milk in a supermarket.

