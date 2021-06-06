Legacy world tour 2021 date to be announced soon: Rahat Fateh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Renowned vocalist Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has said that the "The Legacy" world tour 2021 date will be announced soon amid huge demand of his fans across the world.

In a statement, he said, "sharing with all my audiences, promoters and friends about our forthcoming "The Legacy" World Tour 2021,".

He said the Legacy Tour is conceptualized by Salman Ahmed and promoted by PME, adding that as he was continuing a "Legacy" of his family of over 600 years, it was based on it".

He said that it would be subject to Local Government Guidelines and Standard Operating Procedure's, adding that the most important aspect was to be stay healthy and safe.

He expressed the hope that he would meet his fans and audiences once again.

"Born into a family whose name has become synonymous with South Asian musical tradition, he began formal training at the age of seven and has since released more than 50 albums, performed in numerous high-profile concerts across the world, and amassed a global following, achieving over one billion views online," the varsity said about the singer.

"Rahat Ali Khan has sung more than 50 title tracks of television serials and over 100 film songs in both Hollywood and Bollywood", it added.

He is a nephew of legendary Qawwali maestro Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. He began his career at the age of three, performing and studying under the tutelage of his uncle referred to as the "King of Qawwali".

/778P:zkz/X:ftp/L:hum/R:hum