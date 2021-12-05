Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch leaves by mutual agreement: club

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :RB Leipzig said Sunday that coach Jesse Marsch is leaving his job with immediate effect, amid a disappointing season for the ambitious Bundesliga side.

The 48-year-old American had come under increasing pressure due to a series of poor results, with Friday's 2-1 loss to Union Berlin -- their third successive Bundesliga defeat -- proving the final straw.

"RB Leipzig and head coach Jesse Marsch have mutually agreed to part ways," the club said in a statement on their website.