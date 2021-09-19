Lens beat Lille in derby blighted by pitch invasion

Paris, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Lens defeated reigning French champions Lille 1-0 on Saturday in a northern derby overshadowed by a pitch invasion that delayed the start of the second half by 30 minutes.

Dozens of Lens supporters stormed the Stade Bollaert-Delelis pitch at half-time to confront the visiting Lille fans nestled away in a corner of the ground after tensions flared with other spectators.

Riot police intervened to separate the factions of opposing supporters as both sets of fans hurled seats at each other over a partition wall.

"We're in the process of trying to get a clear view. It unfolded in some confusion. Of course, any act of violence is condemned by Lens," said the club's managing director Arnaud Pouille.

"Unfortunately the region's image is affected by what happened." "I have a precise idea of the facts but I don't want to influence anyone," he added.

"You've seen the images. There were some gestures that sparked things and a reaction which is damaging." Six people sustained minor injuries and police made two arrests, according to the Lens sub-prefect.

The trouble comes the week after Nice were docked a point following the ugly incidents that led to their August 22 home match with Marseille to be abandoned.

That game will be replayed at a neutral venue on October 27. Nice were also ordered to play three matches behind closed doors.

A clash between Montpellier and Marseille on the opening weekend of the season was also interrupted for about 10 minutes after fans threw bottles onto the pitch.

"This start of the season is not going to help us. A reality check is quickly needed for everyone involved in football, starting with supporters," tweeted French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu.