UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya Sets Overnight Curfew As Covid Cases Rise

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 02:00 AM

Libya sets overnight curfew as Covid cases rise

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Libya's government Monday announced a two-week overnight curfew in the areas it controls in the centre and west of the North African country, as it battles a rise in Covid-19 cases.

A government statement said the 12-hour curfew would start at 6:00 pm and end at 6:00 am, during which time cafes, restaurants, shops and parks will be closed and travel prohibited.

Only essential services such as the transport of goods, pharmacies, law enforcement, sanitation and electricity services will be exempted.

The curfew will not apply in eastern and southern Libya, which are de facto controlled by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.

Health services in Libya, a country of some seven million people, have been battered by a decade of conflict. Since the pandemic began, 236,961 cases and 3,398 deaths from Covid-19 have been recorded.

Record figures nationwide have seen a few thousand new patients each day, partly due to better testing.

On July 11, Libya imposed sweeping restrictions to stem the spread of coronavirus as recorded cases hit a new high. These included a ban on weddings and organised funerals with mourners.

On Saturday, the authorities launched a vaccination campaign around the capital Tripoli. Fewer than 500,000 people have been vaccinated since an inoculation campaign began in April.

Related Topics

Electricity Tripoli Libya April July From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Interior Ministry participates in global operation ..

2 hours ago

Kashmiris reject opposition's narrative aimed at d ..

1 hour ago

Shafqat discusses educational collaboration with U ..

1 hour ago

Ziaullah Langu condemns Quetta blast

1 hour ago

Security arrangements for Muharram in Sindh review ..

1 hour ago

US in Touch With Tunisian Leaders, Worried About U ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.