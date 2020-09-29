UrduPoint.com
Lightning Dominate Stars To Claim Second Stanley Cup Title

Tue 29th September 2020

Los Angeles, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Brayden Point scored a powerplay goal and Andrei Vasilevskiy blocked 22 shots for a shutout as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas stars 2-0 on Monday to capture their second Stanley Cup championship.

The win erases years of close calls and underachieving performances in the postseason for the Lightning, who won the series four games to two and claimed their first NHL title since 2004.

"We had a lot of confidence in our group," said Canadian forward Point. "We worked so hard and played our system so well. We weren't thinking about anything, but the game ahead of us." There was no panic from Tampa Bay in a dominating Game Six performance, even though they were coming off a grueling double overtime loss to Dallas in Game Five on Saturday night.

Captain Steven Stamkos accepted the Stanley Cup trophy from league commissioner Gary Bettman. Stamkos was injured and unable to play in the final game, but he did get in five shifts earlier in the series and even scored a goal.

"I am so proud of this team and everything we have accomplished. I am speechless. It's magical to be part of this," Canadian Stamkos said.

Swedish defenceman Victor Hedman was named the most valuable player of the playoffs. Hedman is also in the running for this year's Norris Trophy as the league's best defenceman.

"It is a dream come true. The best thing I have ever experienced in my hockey career," said Hedman.

