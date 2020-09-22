UrduPoint.com
Lightning Level Stanley Cup Finals As Dallas Defeated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 08:50 AM

Lightning level Stanley Cup finals as Dallas defeated

Los Angeles, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Tampa Bay Lightning held off a rally by the Dallas stars to level their Stanley Cup final series with a 3-2 victory on Tuesday.

A first period scoring blast featuring goals from Brayden Point, Ondrej Palat and Kevin Shattenkirk set up the win for Tampa Bay, beaten 4-1 in Saturday's finals opener in Edmonton.

Joe Pavelski pulled a goal back for Dallas in the second period on a power play before Mattias Janmark added a second in the third period for the Stars.

The Lightning are seeking to add a second title to the one they captured in 2004. They fell in six games to Chicago in the championship series in 2015.

This year's Stanley Cup finals are being held at a neutral site with no fans in attendance after the season was halted earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Game three in the best-of-seven series takes place on Wednesday.

