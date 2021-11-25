UrduPoint.com

Lions At Zagreb Zoo Catch Covid From Their Keeper

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 02:00 AM

Lions at Zagreb zoo catch Covid from their keeper

Zagreb, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Two lions at the Zagreb zoo have tested positive for Covid-19 that they had contracted from their keeper, officials said on Wednesday.

These are the first confirmed cases of the disease in zoo animals in Croatia, an agriculture ministry statement said.

Laboratory tests on samples taken from the two animals after they had developed symptoms of the disease confirmed that they have Covid-19, it said.

The big cats, who are undergoing medical treatment, caught the infection from their keeper who was also tested afterwards and was positive, head of the zoo Damir Skok said.

"The zookeeper as well as (lions) Leo and Ayana are fine.

"They sneeze and cough occasionally" and are recovering, he told local media.

Zoo visitors cannot contract the coronavirus from the lions as they are kept behind a glass fence, he added.

Other animals that the keeper was taking care of were also tested for Covid-19 and results of the tests are excepted soon.

In September, several US zoos, including the one in Washington, launched a vaccination campaign for animals susceptible to Covid-19 after a bout of sickness among them.

Croatia, which has some of Europe's lowest inoculation rates, is currently facing a record surge of coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic.

The respiratory disease has claimed more than 10,000 lives in the country of 4.2 million people.

Related Topics

Europe Washington Agriculture Fine Leo Zagreb Croatia September Media From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Slovakia announces two-week partial lockdown: mini ..

Slovakia announces two-week partial lockdown: minister

2 hours ago
 Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebratio ..

Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebrations in Sharjah

2 hours ago
 Russian COVID Vaccine for Adolescents Made on Same ..

Russian COVID Vaccine for Adolescents Made on Same Platform as Sputnik V - Healt ..

2 hours ago
 Poland to Reopen Temporary COVID-19 Hospital at Wa ..

Poland to Reopen Temporary COVID-19 Hospital at Warsaw Stadium - Health Minister

2 hours ago
 Pakistani Canadians have lot to contribute to Cana ..

Pakistani Canadians have lot to contribute to Canada's labour market: MP

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2021 gives wings ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2021 gives wings to ideas and convictions of h ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.