Lithuania signs over 200-mln-euro railway contract with Swiss manufacturer

VILNIUS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :LTG Link, the subsidiary of Lithuania's state railway group Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (LTG), is set to purchase 15 new battery-powered trains from Swiss manufacturer for a total of 226.5 million Euros (248.8 million U.S. Dollars).

The LTG Link and Stadler Polska, the Polish subsidiary of the Swiss rolling stock manufacturer Stadler Rail, signed the contract in Vilnius on Wednesday, according to Lithuania's Transport and Communications Ministry.

LTG Link's CEO Linas Bauzys said the company will purchase nine electric trains to run between Vilnius and Klaipeda, and six electric trains to run on non-electrified sections.