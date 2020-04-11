UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Liverpool Legend Dalglish Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 12:50 AM

Liverpool legend Dalglish tests positive for coronavirus

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for coronavirus but is not showing symptoms of the disease, his family said Friday.

The 69-year-old former Scottish international striker, who started his career at Celtic, was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment for an infection.

"He was subsequently tested for COVID-19 despite having previously displayed no symptoms of the illness," said a family statement.

"Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic.

"Prior to his admission to hospital, he had chosen to voluntarily self isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family.

"He would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead."

Related Topics

Liverpool Family Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eurozone Countries Agree on Recovery Fund, But Det ..

31 minutes ago

Italy extends lockdown despite business pressure

31 minutes ago

COVID-19: Asian Development Bank funded first cons ..

47 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 49,000 additional ..

1 hour ago

Italy's Conte Vows to Reject ESM Loans in COVID-19 ..

47 minutes ago

AEK fan breaks lockdown rule, gets season ticket

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.