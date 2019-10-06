Lloris suffers dislocated elbow, out of France qualifiers

Brighton, United Kingdom, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris suffered a dislocated elbow in conceding the opening goal as Spurs' miserable week continued with a 3-0 defeat by Brighton on Saturday.

Lloris was at fault for dropping a simple cross into the box before falling backwards as Neal Maupay headed into an empty net to give Brighton a dream start after just three minutes.

The Spurs goalkeeper was given oxygen and morphine as he was carried from the field before being taken to hospital.

The French football federation confirmed on Saturday Lloris had withdrawn from the world champions' squad to face Iceland and Turkey in Euro 2020 qualifiers next week.

"We can confirm that Hugo Lloris sustained a dislocated elbow during today's match against Brighton," Tottenham said in a statement.

"Our club captain was stretchered off as a result of the injury and will now return to London this evening after being assessed at a local hospital.

"Assessment will continue this coming week to ascertain the full extent of the injury and the length of time he will require to undergo rehabilitation." The early goal and loss of Lloris was another huge blow to Tottenham's confidence after a 7-2 thrashing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

"To concede and lose your captain was a massive emotional impact for the team," said Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Last season's Champions League finalists have now won just three of their first 11 games of the season in all competitions.