Lok Virsa Museums To Remain Closed On Oct 19
Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Lok Virsa's both Museums Pakistan National Heritage Museum (PNHM) and Pakistan National Monument Museum (PNMM) will remain closed on October 19 on account of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal - Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)).
According to Lok Virsa, as per previous practice, both the Museums administered by National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage- Lok Virsa will remain closed.
Both the museum will be reopened on October 20.
