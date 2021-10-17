Lok Virsa Museums to remain closed on Oct 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Lok Virsa's both Museums Pakistan National Heritage Museum (PNHM) and Pakistan National Monument Museum (PNMM) will remain closed on October 19 on account of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal - Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)).

According to Lok Virsa, as per previous practice, both the Museums administered by National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage- Lok Virsa will remain closed.

Both the museum will be reopened on October 20.

/778