UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lok Virsa Starts Work On Restoration Of Carved Wooden Door

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 01:40 PM

Lok Virsa starts work on restoration of carved wooden door

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has started work on the restoration of a carved wooden door.

On the special directives of Executive Director of Lok Virsa, Talha Ali Kushvaha, a carved wooden door has been shifted from the store and sent for restoration, said a statement issued here.

This beautifully carved door will be installed at the main entrance of the newly renovated Exhibition Gallery next to the Media Centre.

Lok Virsa is popular for its beautifully hand-carved wooden doors featuring majestic designs and attractive artwork.

/778

Related Topics

Media From

Recent Stories

DEWA to add additional 600MW of clean energy capac ..

11 minutes ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s story writing c ..

56 minutes ago

Gas pipe explosion kills 11 in central Chinese cit ..

1 hour ago

UAE Maritime Week is set to return with an in-pers ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award invites entrants for 16th ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses boosting cooperation w ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.