Lok Virsa to organize programs on Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa will organize special programs on February 5 marking Kashmir Solidarity Day at the Pakistan National Heritage Museum, Shakarparian.

The Lok Virsa has started preparations to organize an exhibition of photographs on Kashmir, Kashmiri Artisans-at-work exhibition, screening of video documentaries on Kashmir and display of banners at Lok Virsa premises, said an announcement issued here on Sunday.

These activities are being organized in collaboration with Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan.