UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says Russia Started Moving Nuclear Weapons To Belarus

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Lukashenko says Russia started moving nuclear weapons to Belarus

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that Russia had begun moving nuclear weapons to its western neighbour and ally, after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to transfer them in March.

There were no new comments from Russia on delivery of the nuclear weapons to Belarus.

"The transfer of nuclear munitions has begun," Lukashenko told reporters during a visit to Moscow.

Lukashenko has allowed his territory -- which borders Ukraine as well as EU and NATO members Poland and Lithuania -- to serve as a launching pad for Russia's Ukraine offensive.

The US said it will "monitor" the movements, calling them "irresponsible and provocative".

"We have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture... nor any indication that Russia is prepared to use nuclear weapons from Belarus," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

In March, Putin announced he would station tactical -- or short-range -- nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus, drawing condemnation from the West.

Lukashenko said Putin had informed him on Wednesday that he had signed a decree on the transfer.

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Thursday said the move would "not only endanger the lives of Belarusians but also create a new threat against Ukraine and all of Europe".

"It will make Belarusians hostages to Russian imperial ambitions," Tikhanovskaya added.

Tactical nuclear arms are battlefield weapons that, while devastating, have a smaller yield compared to long-range strategic weapons.

Putin's announcement had spurred fears of nuclear conflict, but experts and governments said it was unlikely it would change the course of the conflict.

Belarusian troops began training on nuclear-capable Russian missile systems in April.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Condemnation Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear White House Visit Vladimir Putin Belarus Poland Lithuania March April All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan delivers welcoming rem ..

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan delivers welcoming remarks at ‘Africa Day’ event ..

17 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Repton School graduatio ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Repton School graduation ceremony in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Russian National Vinnik Would Like to Be Part of P ..

Russian National Vinnik Would Like to Be Part of Possible US-Russia Prisoner Swa ..

2 hours ago
 Russian National Vinnik's Trial in US Expected to ..

Russian National Vinnik's Trial in US Expected to Be Set in Fall - Lawyer

2 hours ago
 Polish Defense Minister Refuses to Clarify Missile ..

Polish Defense Minister Refuses to Clarify Missile Incident in Parliament

2 hours ago
 Russia Committed to Karabakh Conflict Resolution - ..

Russia Committed to Karabakh Conflict Resolution - Putin

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.