Curitiba, Brazil, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Eager to be reunited with her jailed lover, the girlfriend of Brazilian ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva tweeted "I'm coming for you; wait for me," after a Supreme Court ruling that resulted in his release Friday.

Rosangela da Silva, a 52-year-old sociologist from Sao Paulo nicknamed "Janja," reportedly began dating Lula before he was incarcerated at the Federal police headquarters in Curitiba in April 2018.

He was serving a nearly nine-year sentence for corruption and money laundering before walking free on Friday afternoon.

Rosangela da Silva was by Lula's side as he exited the detention center. At one point, she affectionately rested her head on his shoulder as he addressed hundreds of adoring supporters.

Lula kissed her on stage -- removing any doubt about their relationship.

Da Silva was a weekly visitor at the Curitiba facility, though Lula reportedly complained that the couple -- friends since the 1990s -- were not given conjugal rights.

Lula, whose wife of more than 40 years died in February 2017, has spoken several times in recent months of his love for "Janja" and his plan to marry her after he is released.

Using the Twitter handle @JanjaLula, da Silva has posted frequently about her famous boyfriend.

For his 74th birthday last month, she tweeted a photo of the leftist leader, adding: "Today, I just want you in my arms to give you endless affection! Congratulations, my love! I love you forever." Hundreds of Lula's supporters gathered Friday outside the jail where he was being held. For most of the day da Silva was not seen among them, AFP reporters said.

Lula is one of several thousand prisoners who could be freed after the Supreme Court late Thursday overturned a rule that required convicted criminals to go to jail after losing their first appeal.

They would remain free until they had exhausted all legal appeals.

Lula exited the jail hours after his lawyers filed an application for his immediate release.

He will travel to Sao Paulo.