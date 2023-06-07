UrduPoint.com

Malawi Lifts Entry Restrictions As COVID-19 Situation Subsides

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Malawi lifts entry restrictions as COVID-19 situation subsides

BLANTYRE, Malawi, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) --::Malawian government has lifted mandatory entry requirements for the country, effective from June 6 following the decline in COVID-19 cases both within Malawi and globally.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, who is also co-chairperson for the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus and Cholera, made the announcement in a statement dated June 1 but released Saturday, adding that the development also follows the declaration by World Health Organization (WHO) that COVID-19 is no longer a public health emergency of international concern.

Chiponda said in her statement that individuals seeking entry into Malawi will no longer be required to present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a negative COVID-19 test result.

Related Topics

World Malawi June From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Sh ..

US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Shah in Jinnah House Attack Case

13 minutes ago

‘Elections 'll be only when I'll get them hold,’: says Zardari, claiming to ..

25 minutes ago
 Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah ..

Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah for claims about Sindhi langua ..

48 minutes ago
 National Tracking Centre monitors movement of Truc ..

National Tracking Centre monitors movement of Trucks and Shipments around the cl ..

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.