Malawi to roll out cholera vaccine after recording 12 deaths

LILONGWE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) --:The Malawi government will roll out the oral cholera vaccine (OCV) on Monday in 8 targeted districts as the death toll reached 12 with over 300 cases recorded since the disease broke out in early March.

The country's ministry of health announced Saturday in its cholera situation update, saying the country has cumulatively recorded 308, including 12 deaths, and that 8 cases were currently admitted.

According to the update, the border district of Nsanje, down south, has recorded the highest case rate of 128 with 8 deaths followed by the commercial city of Blantyre which has recorded 92 cases with 2 deaths.

"There will be oral cholera vaccination (OCV) administration in the 8 targeted districts starting from 23rd May to 27th May 2022," reads the update, listing the 8 districts including border districts of Nsanje, Chikwawa, Phalombe, Mulanje, Machinga and Mangochi.