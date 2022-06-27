Malaysia reports 2,003 new COVID-19 infections, 1 more death

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 2,003 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 4,556,664, according to the health ministry.

There are three new imported cases, with 2,000 cases being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

One more death has been reported, taking the death toll to 35,746.

The ministry reported 1,861 new recoveries, lifting the total number of cured and discharged to 4,492,767.

There are 28,151 active cases, with 31 being held in intensive care and 19 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 5,938 vaccine doses administered on Sunday and 85.9 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 83.5 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.4 percent have received boosters.