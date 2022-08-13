UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 3,943 New COVID-19 Infections, 4 New Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Malaysia reports 3,943 new COVID-19 infections, 4 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 3,943 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,728,168, according to the health ministry.

There is one new imported case, with 3,942 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another four deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,070.

The ministry reported 4,645 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,646,723.

There are 45,375 active cases, with 66 being held in intensive care and 45 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 9,306 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and 86 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.1 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.6 percent have received the first booster and 1.3 percent have received the second booster.

Related Topics

Malaysia

Recent Stories

On Pakistan's 75th Independence Anniversary, vivo ..

On Pakistan's 75th Independence Anniversary, vivo Ensures to Continue Satisfying ..

9 minutes ago
 Imran Khan disances himself from Gill's statement

Imran Khan disances himself from Gill's statement

34 minutes ago
 Blasphemous author Salman Rushdie stabbed in New Y ..

Blasphemous author Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York

1 hour ago
 Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwaâ€™s participa ..

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwaâ€™s participation in the passing out parade ..

3 hours ago
 Police deliver notice at residence of PM'aide Atta ..

Police deliver notice at residence of PM'aide Attaullah Tarar

3 hours ago
 IMF likely to take up Pakistan's request for next ..

IMF likely to take up Pakistan's request for next $1.7b tranche on Aug 29

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.