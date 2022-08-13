Malaysia reports 3,943 new COVID-19 infections, 4 new deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 3,943 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,728,168, according to the health ministry.

There is one new imported case, with 3,942 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another four deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,070.

The ministry reported 4,645 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,646,723.

There are 45,375 active cases, with 66 being held in intensive care and 45 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 9,306 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and 86 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.1 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.6 percent have received the first booster and 1.3 percent have received the second booster.