Malaysia reports 4,519 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :-- Malaysia reported 4,519 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, bringing the national total to 436,944.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press briefing that five of the new cases are imported and 4,514 local transmissions.

Another 25 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 1,657.

A total of 2,719 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 398,723 or 91.3 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 36,564 active cases, 393 are being held in intensive care and 210 of those are in need of assisted breathing.