Malaysia Targets 4.5-5.5 Pct GDP Growth In Next 5 Years

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) --:Malaysia is targeting a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of between 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent per annum in 2021 to 2025, under its 12th five-year economic plan, unveiled by the government on Monday.

The growth will be supported by strong domestic demand and a higher contribution from the external sector, it said.

"Against the backdrop of the challenging economic environment, including expectation of a prolonged and uncontainable COVID-19 pandemic, the Malaysian economy is expected to recover in line with the measures to reopen the economic sectors," it said.

Potential output is expected to expand between 4 percent and 5 percent, while private sector activity will rebound and remain the anchor of growth supported by accommodative monetary and fiscal policies, it said.

