UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia's COVID-19 Tally Passes 700,000 With 4,611 New Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Malaysia's COVID-19 tally passes 700,000 with 4,611 new cases

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported another 4,611 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 701,019, the health ministry said on Monday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that another 69 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 4,477.The official added that there is a disturbing rise in the number of sporadic cases and symptomless cases in the Klang Valley area, which encompasses the capital city of Kuala Lumpur and part of the adjacent Selangor state.

Sporadic cases refer to cases which are not traced to existing case clusters, he said, warning that those without symptoms are still infectious.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced earlier in the day the start of phase 3 of the country's national COVID-19 immunization program covering people 18 years old and above, first to be implemented with Kuala Lumpur and Selangor state.

Khairy, who is also the coordinating minister for Malaysia's national COVID-19 immunization program, said the program had been expedited as almost all senior citizens in the area had either received their first dose or had been given vaccination appointments.

Malaysia's vaccination program to go through February 2022 will be conducted in three phases, with the first phase for front-line workers covering about half a million people, the second phase for high-risk groups and the third phase for adults aged 18 and above. As of Sunday, some 4.2 million people or 12.9 percent of the total population have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

Related Topics

Technology Kuala Lumpur Malaysia February Sunday All Million

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. M ..

13 minutes ago

Inflation compounding food security, nutrition cri ..

15 minutes ago

26-player player women squad announced for West In ..

17 minutes ago

DLD adopts and recommends WELL Health-Safety Ratin ..

21 minutes ago

Daily COVID-19 infections in Germany fall below 50 ..

2 minutes ago

Denmark bid to snatch last-16 berth at Euro 2020 a ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.