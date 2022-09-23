UrduPoint.com

Malaysia's Inflation Rises To 4.7 Pct Year On Year In August

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Malaysia's inflation rises to 4.7 pct year on year in August

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept.23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Malaysia's inflation rate in August 2022 increased to 4.7 percent year on year, official data showed Friday.

The increase was contributed by food and non-alcoholic beverages, which increased by 7.2 percent, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement.

Month on month, the increase in August moderated to 0.2 percent as compared to 0.4 percent in July.

This was mainly contributed by the food and non-alcoholic beverages and transport group which increased at a slower rate than the previous month.

For the period of January to August, the inflation increased 3.1 percent as compared to the same period of the previous year.

It was driven by the strong demand, commodity prices that remain high and disruptions in global supply chains.

Among the group that recorded increases were food and non-alcoholic beverages (5.1 percent), transport (4.5 percent) and restaurants and hotels (4 percent).

Related Topics

Same Malaysia January July August

Recent Stories

PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitat ..

PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitation of flood-affected people

18 minutes ago
 Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA tod ..

Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA today

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into ..

Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into social media

3 hours ago
 International judicial conference begins at SC tod ..

International judicial conference begins at SC today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.