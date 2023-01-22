(@FahadShabbir)

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) ::Malaysia's leading index, a predictive tool used to anticipate economic upturns and downturns in an average of four to six months ahead, remains moderate by recording 110.5 points in November last year, official data showed on Sunday.

The decrease was due to real money supply, M1, Bursa Malaysia Industrial Index, number of housing units approved, expected sales value, manufacturing and number of new companies registered, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement.

On the other hand, the leading index's monthly performance recorded an increase of 0.8 percent in November 2022 compared to a negative 0.3 percent in the previous month.

This trend was driven by the expected sales value, manufacturing at 0.3 percent, real imports of other basic precious and other non-ferrous metals at 0.3 percent, number of new companies registered at 0.2 percent, real imports of semiconductors at 0.1 percent and real money supply, M1 at 0.05 percent.