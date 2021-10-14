UrduPoint.com

Man Arrested After Norway Bow-and-arrows Killings

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :A man armed with a bow and arrows killed several people and wounded others in southeastern Norway on Wednesday, police said, adding they had arrested the suspect.

"We can unfortunately confirm that there are several injured and also unfortunately several killed in this episode," local police official Oyvind Aas told a news conference.

"The man who committed this act has been arrested by the police and, according to our information, there is only one person involved." The motive for the attack, which took place in several locations in the town centre of Kongsberg at around 6:30 pm (1600 GMT), was not yet known.

Police said the suspect had been taken to a police station in the nearby town of Drammen but gave no other details about the man.

"There is no active search for other people," Aas said.

The TV2 station reported that the man also had a knife or other weapons.

The wounded have been taken to hospital. However, police have not said how many people were hurt or given details of their condition.

- Arrow sticking in wall - Police urged the public to stay at home and several neighbourhoods were cordoned off, with television footage showing ambulances and armed police in the area.

A helicopter and bomb disposal team were also sent to the scene.

The website of public broadcaster NRK published an image sent by a witness of a black arrow sticking out of a wall.

