UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Marie-Antoinette's Travel Bag Goes For Royal Ransom

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 03:00 PM

Marie-Antoinette's travel bag goes for royal ransom

Versailles, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :A travel bag belonging to the ill-fated French queen Marie-Antoinette sold for more than five times its estimate in an auction of royal memorabilia near her one-time home at the Palace of Versailles.

A large embroidered serviette used during the coronation of the Austrian-born monarch -- who lost her head during the French Revolution -- also went for several times its estimate.

The Osenat auction house said that there had been fierce bidding late Sunday "both in the room, over the telephone and on the internet" for the relics of France's most iconic queen.

The leather travel bag with the studded "Queen's room number 10" inscription went for 43,750 Euros ($47,600), having had an estimate of between 8,000 and 10,000 euros.

The damask serviette embroidered with the royal fleurs de lys insignia and leaf crowns with a bouquet of roses at its centre, went for 14,500 euros.

Marie-Antoinette had fond memories of the coronation ceremony in Reims cathedral in 1775, writing to her mother in Vienna, "it's an amazing thing to be so well received two months after the revolt" over high bread prices.

Ironically, it was her supposed insistence that the starving peasants eat cake -- "Let them eat brioche" -- that would later help seal her fate and that of the French monarchy, although there is no evidence that Marie-Antoinette actually said that.

A lock of hair from her husband, Louis XVI, who also lost his head on the guillotine, went under the hammer for 4,000 euros. The couple are still regarded as martyr saints to French monarchists, with the king's hair kept inside a medallion of rock crystal in the shape of a heart.

Related Topics

Internet France Vienna Versailles Reims Sunday Church From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

17 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

18 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

19 hours ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

20 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.