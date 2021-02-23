UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mariners CEO Resigns After Critical Remarks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 09:40 AM

Mariners CEO resigns after critical remarks

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Seattle Mariners chief executive Kevin Mather resigned on Monday effective immediately, a day after he apologized for remarks about current and former baseball players that were deemed insensitive.

Mather's resignation was announced by club chairman John Stanton who said he would serve as acting chief executive and president while they searched for a replacement.

"Like all of you, I was extremely disappointed when I learned of Kevin Mather's recent comments. His comments were inappropriate and do not represent our organization's feelings about our players, staff, and fans," Stanton said.

"There is no excuse for what was said, and I won't try to make one." Mather apologized on Sunday after a video surfaced of him making controversial remarks on a February 5 Zoom call to a Seattle-area service organization called the Rotary Club.

In the call, he said Mariners former Japanese pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma's command of English "was terrible" and prospect Julio Rodriguez "is loud, his English is not tremendous.

" "I've been on the phone most of the day today apologizing to the many people I have insulted, hurt, or disappointed in speaking at a recent online event," Mather said. "I am committed to make amends for the things I said that were personally hurtful and I will do whatever it takes to repair the damage." Mather joined the Mariners' organization in 1996 as part of the finance department.

The Major League Baseball Players Association issued a statement on Monday, saying "the Club's video presentation is a highly disturbing yet critically important window into how Players are genuinely viewed by management.

"It is offensive, and it is not surprising that fans and others around the game are offended as well. Players remain committed to confronting these issues at the bargaining table and elsewhere."

Related Topics

Seattle Turkish Lira February Sunday Event All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

60,600 businesses operating in UAE free zones

8 hours ago

UN Chief condemns attack on mission of WFP in Cong ..

8 hours ago

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Serbian Assi ..

9 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets defence m ..

10 hours ago

UAE Commander of Air Force and Air Defense receive ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.