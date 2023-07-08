Maritime sector seals carbon-cutting deal but sparks criticism

London, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :The International Maritime Organization, which oversees the highly polluting shipping industry, clinched a landmark deal on Friday to improve its target to cut carbon emissions -- but green campaigners said it fell far too short to tackle climate change.

The London-based IMO said its Marine Environment Protection Commission has adopted a "historic... strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping".

The United Nations' global shipping regulator said nations had agreed to cut total annual emissions of greenhouse gases by at least 20 percent by 2030 and by at least 70 percent by 2040 compared to 2008 levels.

The revised strategy also aims for the industry to reach net-zero emissions "close to" 2050. That compared with the prior target for a 50-percent reduction by mid-century.

"IMO remains committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping and, as a matter of urgency, aims to phase them out as soon as possible," the agency said.

However, environmental non-governmental organisations slammed the agreement, arguing it was insufficient under the framework of the landmark Paris climate accord.

The green lobby instead wants the shipping sector to implement a 50-percent reduction by 2030 and deliver carbon neutrality by 2040.

"They knew what the science required, and that a 50-percent cut in emissions by 2030 was both possible and affordable," said John Maggs, president of the Clean Shipping Coalition.

"Instead, the level of ambition agreed is far short of what is needed to be sure of keeping global heating below 1.5 degrees Celsius, and the language seemingly contrived to be vague and non-committal."The deal came at the end of a five-day meeting at the IMO's headquarters in London, attended by representatives from 100 countries involved in the shipping industry -- which emits roughly the same level of greenhouse gases as aviation.