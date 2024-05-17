Open Menu

E-Facility Center Inaugurated At Bahawalnagar District Hospital

May 17, 2024

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Bahawalnagar District and Sessions Judge Shazab Saeed, along with Senior Civil Judge Manzar Hayat Khokhar, officially opened the E-Facility Center at District Hospital Bahawalnagar on Friday . The center aims to expedite the recording of statements, allowing officers to efficiently balance their official duties and court proceedings.

