E-Facility center inaugurated at Bahawalnagar District Hospital

Bahawalnagar District and Sessions Judge Shazab Saeed, along with Senior Civil Judge Manzar Hayat Khokhar, officially opened the E-Facility Center at District Hospital Bahawalnagar on Friday

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Bahawalnagar District and Sessions Judge Shazab Saeed, along with Senior Civil Judge Manzar Hayat Khokhar, officially opened the E-Facility Center at District Hospital Bahawalnagar on Friday . The center aims to expedite the recording of statements, allowing officers to efficiently balance their official duties and court proceedings.

APP/adg/378