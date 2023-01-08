UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the U.S., Masood Khan, has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of former Honorary Consul of Pakistan in Philadelphia, Dr. Inayat Hussain Kathio, a dedicated community leader who died of cardiac issues at the age of 69.

"We mourn the passing away of a great community leader - Dr Inayat Kathio,", the Pakistani envoy wrote on the Twitter.

''A former Honorary Consul of Pakistan, mentor to hundreds, champion of Pakistani American causes, a devoted family man - we will miss him," he said.

"Deepest condolences to his family and friends." A well-known veterinarian, Dr. Kathio was born on September 8, 1953, in Naseerabad, Sindh.