Mauritius Premier Jugnauth Claims Victory In Legislative Elections

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 11:40 PM

Mauritius premier Jugnauth claims victory in legislative elections

Port Louis, Mauritius, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on Friday claimed victory in legislative elections after his coalition headed to clear victory with 80 percent of the votes counted by electoral authorities.

The 57-year-old leader was hand-picked for the top job when his father quit two years before his term expired in 2017 and Jugnauth had sought a popular mandate in the elections.

