Mbappe, Neymar Score Hat-tricks As PSG Thump Clermont

Published April 10, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both scored hat-tricks as Paris Saint-Germain romped to a 6-1 thrashing of struggling Clermont on Saturday to move closer to winning Ligue 1.

Mbappe, who has still not decided whether he will stay at PSG beyond this season, scored twice and had three assists in last weekend's 5-1 rout of Lorient.

He added another assist and won a penalty in this game as he moved to the top of the Ligue 1 goalscoring charts with 20 goals this season.

Mauricio Pochettino's men are now 15 points clear of second-placed Rennes and appear certain to regain the title with only seven games remaining.

Clermont remain in 17th spot, just one point ahead of Saint-Etienne who occupy the relegation play-off place.

PSG only have Ligue 1 left to play for this season after being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid, but put in a second straight impressive performance.

They took the lead in the sixth minute as Mbappe caused havoc in the home defence with a driving run off the left wing.

The ball eventually found its way to Lionel Messi, whose clever pass found Neymar and the Brazilian drilled the ball into the far corner.

The Clermont players were left incensed that PSG had continued to attack despite a defender being down injured.

The champions-elect doubled their advantage inside 20 minutes as Messi collected his 12th league assist of the season.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner volleyed the ball through for Mbappe, who prodded it past onrushing goalkeeper Arthur Desmas.

But Clermont gave themselves hope of an unlikely comeback shortly before half-time as Jodel Dossou bundled in at the back post to finish off a fine team move.

