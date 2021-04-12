UrduPoint.com
Merkel Party Leaders Back Laschet As Chancellor Candidate: Party Sources

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

Merkel party leaders back Laschet as chancellor candidate: party sources

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The head of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU has secured the backing of the party's senior leadership in his bid to become the conservative chancellor candidate for September elections, party sources told AFP on Monday.

"The CDU leadership is in favour of Armin Laschet running as the (conservative) candidate in the 2021 election campaign," one of the sources said as party heavyweights met in Berlin.

Laschet had declared his willingness to run for the post on Sunday along with rival Markus Soeder, the head of the CDU's smaller Bavarian sister party CSU.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

