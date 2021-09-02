UrduPoint.com

Messi Ready For World Cup Qualifiers, Says Argentina Boss

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 05:10 PM

Messi ready for World Cup qualifiers, says Argentina boss

CARACAS, Sep. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) --:Lionel Messi will be fit to play in all three of Argentina's World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Brazil and Bolivia, Albiceleste head coach Lionel Scaloni said on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old forward has not started a match since the Copa America final on July 10, in which Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium.

His only competitive appearances since then came in a 25-minute cameo for new club Paris Saint-Germain in their 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims on Sunday.

"From my conversations with him, there are no doubts whatsoever," Scaloni told a virtual news conference. "He hasn't had many minutes but he is going to play and hopefully he will do so in all three games."Argentina will meet Venezuela in Caracas on Thursday and Brazil in Sao Paulo on Sunday before a clash with Bolivia in Buenos Aires on September 9.

Related Topics

World Buenos Aires Rio De Janeiro Sao Paulo Reims Caracas Argentina Brazil Bolivia Venezuela July September Sunday All From PSG Coach

Recent Stories

64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

4 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services holds meetings to discuss ..

Emirates Health Services holds meetings to discuss 2023-2026 strategic plan

4 minutes ago
 UAE a universal model of youth empowerment: Ambass ..

UAE a universal model of youth empowerment: Ambassador to Israel

4 minutes ago
 AppGallery expands its app offering by adding Aram ..

AppGallery expands its app offering by adding Aramex Mobile App

15 minutes ago
 Angola registers over 4 bln USD in project investm ..

Angola registers over 4 bln USD in project investment since Aug. 2018

7 minutes ago
 Russia records 18,985 daily COVID-19 infections

Russia records 18,985 daily COVID-19 infections

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.