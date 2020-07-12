Messi tees up Barcelona victory over Valladolid

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Lionel Messi made it 20 assists for the season in Barcelona's stodgy 1-0 win over Real Valladolid on Saturday, even as his team's La Liga challenge appears almost over.

Messi teed up Arturo Vidal's winner at Jose Zorilla to become the first player to provide 20 assists in Spain's top flight since Xavi Hernandez for Barcelona in 2009.

Victory for Barca means Real Madrid cannot clinch the title on Monday by beating Granada but only an incredible collapse will prevent them putting their name on the trophy later in the week.

If they beat Granada, Madrid will win La Liga by winning at home to Villarreal on Thursday, regardless of Barcelona's results.